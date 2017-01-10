Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan.10-16

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

Burial Beer Co. Ceremonial Session IPA featuring Vic Secret hops (4 percent ABV) will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans on Friday, Jan. 13. Brewed with a different hops focus each time, this session IPA is created from pilsner, flaked barley, wheat and oats. This particular batch features the Australian Vic Secret hops that, when paired with the brewery’s special house yeast, yields aromas of pine, spice, pineapple and passion fruit.

(4 percent ABV) will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans on Friday, Jan. 13. Brewed with a different hops focus each time, this session IPA is created from pilsner, flaked barley, wheat and oats. This particular batch features the Australian Vic Secret hops that, when paired with the brewery’s special house yeast, yields aromas of pine, spice, pineapple and passion fruit. Hi-Wire Brewing releases Foeder Brett Saison (6.5 percent ABV) at noon Saturday, Jan. 14, at its South Slope Specialty Brewery. The fruity, tart saison with an earthy brett character was fermented and aged in a foeder for seven months. The 750-milliliter bottles cost $15 each.

Small-batch beers

Oskar Blues Brewery taps Hot Mama Chili Pils (5.3 percent ABV) – Mama’s Little Yella Pils infused with with a special blend of habanero and chili peppers – on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

(5.3 percent ABV) – Mama’s Little Yella Pils infused with with a special blend of habanero and chili peppers – on Tuesday, Jan. 10. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Burial Beer Co. releases Siege Machine IPA with Tangelos (6.6 percent ABV), brewed with pilsner, Riverbend rye and dry-hopped with Citra, Waimea and Mandarina Bavaria, then aged on the zest and pulp of tangelos.

(6.6 percent ABV), brewed with pilsner, Riverbend rye and dry-hopped with Citra, Waimea and Mandarina Bavaria, then aged on the zest and pulp of tangelos. Catawba Brewing Co. releases Oatmeal Coffee Porter in its South Slope tasting room and brewery on Thursday, Jan. 12. This American porter was aged on Dynamite Roasting Co.’s Suplicar Clemencia dark roast coffee beans.

Special events