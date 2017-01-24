Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 24-30

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

Highland Brewing Co. releases Southern Sixer IPA (6 percent ABV) on Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The West Coast-inspired IPA is made with six American hops varieties and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft.

Burial Beer Co. Houtenhamer Double Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (10 percent ABV) makes its debut in 500-milliliter bottles at its taproom on Saturday, Jan. 28, at noon. Brewed with lactose and molasses sugar, 85 percent of Houtenhamer was brandy barrel-aged for six months and then bourbon barrel-aged for an additional six months. After aging in the barrels for one year, it was then blended with 15 percent young steel-aged stout. $11 per bottle. Surf Wax IPA (6.8 percent ABV) will also be available Jan. 28 in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and Skillet Donut Stout (8 percent ABV) will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. This will be the last batch of Skillet canned until June.

Small-batch beers