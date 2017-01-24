Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 24-30

Posted on by Scott Douglas and Edwin Arnaudin
Photo courtesy of Highland Brewing Co.
Photo courtesy of Highland Brewing Co.

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

  • Highland Brewing Co. releases Southern Sixer IPA (6 percent ABV) on Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The West Coast-inspired IPA is made with six American hops varieties and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft.
  • Burial Beer Co. Houtenhamer Double Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (10 percent ABV) makes its debut in 500-milliliter bottles at its taproom on Saturday, Jan. 28, at noon. Brewed with lactose and molasses sugar, 85 percent of Houtenhamer was brandy barrel-aged for six months and then bourbon barrel-aged for an additional six months. After aging in the barrels for one year, it was then blended with 15 percent young steel-aged stout. $11 per bottle. Surf Wax IPA (6.8 percent ABV) will also be available Jan. 28 in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and Skillet Donut Stout (8 percent ABV) will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. This will be the last batch of Skillet canned until June.

Small-batch beers

  • In addition tapping Houtenhamer and Surf Wax on Jan. 28, Burial Beer Co. also releases The Remains Belgian-style Dubbel (8 percent ABV), fermented within old wine barrels, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Machete Brett Farmhouse Ale (5.5 percent ABV) — concocted through a two-stage fermentation, initially with the brewery’s house saison blend and finished with a house blend of brettanomyces — on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Also, Thursday, Jan. 26, brings Bonedagger Pale Ale (5.5 percent ABV), dry-hopped with Amarillo, Eureka and Simcoe.
  • Oskar Blues Brewery rolls out New England IPA (6.95 percent ABV) on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
  • On Thursday, Jan. 26, Catawba Brewing Co. releases Blood Orange IPA in its South Slope Tasting Room and Brewery.
SHARE
About Scott Douglas and Edwin Arnaudin
View all posts by Scott Douglas and Edwin Arnaudin →

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.