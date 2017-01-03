Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 4:30-8 p.m. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. will hold its largest product launch since the advent of Torpedo Extra IPA. Two new beers, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale and Tropical Torpedo , will be released at the Mills River brewery with a special party to celebrate the launch. Sidecar is a variation on the brewery’s classic flagship pale ale with a revamped hop profile and the addition of orange peel. Tropical Torpedo is a new twist on its popular double IPA with a hop profile that showcases passionfruit and orange blossom aromas.

Small-batch beers

Burial Beer Co. will release three new beers this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Ammunition Horchata Dark Ale will be tapped, followed on Thursday, Jan. 5, by the return of The Rosary Export Stout and the release of Billows on Friday, Jan. 6. Ammunition, a 4.5 percent ABV dark ale inspired by the grain-based beverage of Mexico, is brewed with Maris Otter malt, toasted rice, flaked oats and chocolate and honey malts then finished with lactose, Ceylon cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla beans. The Rosary is a traditional 7.5 percent ABV Belgian-style stout brewed with black and brown malts.

Special events