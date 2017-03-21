Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 21-27

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Catawba Brewing Co. releases South Atlantic Hops Pale Ale (5.5 percent ABV) on Friday, March 24, at the South Atlantic Hops Conference at the Crowne Plaza Resort and in the brewery’s tasting rooms, where it will be available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. The beer was made with all North Carolina ingredients sourced from Epiphany Craft Malt and Cardinal Pine Hops Farm. Also, as reported in last week’s Beer Today, Catawba has moved the release of Red Rhum Barrel-Aged IPA (7.5 percent ABV) to noon Saturday, March 25, at its South Slope location. Available in 22-ounce bottles, Red Rhum is Catawba’s first specialty bottle release from its long-running barrel program, made by aging 2016 vintage REDiculous Red IPA for eight months in Flor de Caña Nicaraguan rum barrels, then dry-hopping the beer.

Small-batch beers

**NEW** Burial Beer Co. releases four beers on tap this week. Tuesday, March 21 brings Kindling Coffee Kolsch (4.9 percent ABV), made with Counter Culture Coffee, followed by the latest single-hop take on Ceremonial Session IPA (4 percent ABV), this one featuring Equinox, on Wednesday, March 22. A new version of Tin Cup Camp Stout (5 percent ABV), made with Counter Culture Coffee’s Boka, becomes available Friday, March 24, and gives way to the return of Blade & Sheath American Farmhouse Ale (6 percent ABV), hopped with Saphir, Crystal and Huell Melon, on Saturday, March 25.

Special events