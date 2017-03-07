Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 7-13

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Friday, March 10, at 2 p.m., Burial Beer Co. Winnower Chocolate and Raspberry Porter (7 percent ABV) makes its can debut in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. French Broad Chocolates will be on site from 4-7 p.m. with Winnower-inspired confections for purchase. That same day, a very limited quantity of Self-Titled Album: Chorus (10 percent ABV), an imperial stout aged on cocoa nibs, coconut and coffee, will be for sale in 750-milliliter bottles for $16. Limit two bottles per person.
- Highland Brewing Co. releases Wolfgang 1756 Vienna-style Lager (4.7 percent ABV) on Friday, March 10, at 4 p.m. Crafted in honor of Mozart and to help kick off the Asheville Symphony’s Amadeus Festival, the beer will be available on draft and in 22-ounce bottles at the brewery and in limited quantities in Highland’s distribution area.
Small-batch beers
- In addition to Winnower, Chorus and the return of Gang of Blades Double IPA (8.3 percent ABV) on Friday, March 10, Burial has two draft releases this week. Firestick India Pale Ale (6 percent ABV), hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops, will be tapped Tuesday, March 7, followed by The Melancholy of Departure Wine Barrel-Aged Saison (7 percent ABV) — a clean-fermented saison hopped with Northern Brewer, Saaz and Willamette, then aged in fresh red wine barrels for six months — on Wednesday, March 8.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases India Pale Lager (5.8 percent ABV) on Thursday, March 9. Using a comparable malt bill to a Vienna Lager, the beer was cold-fermented with lager yeast and hopped with Huell Melon. A portion of proceeds benefits the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Special events
- Bruisin’ Ales‘ free weekly tasting takes place Thursday, March 9, from 5-7 p.m. and features selections from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Samples of the newest offerings in the brewery’s flagship lineup will be poured, as well as a barrel-aged limited release or two.
- On Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., BREW-ed‘s Cliff Mori leads a Q&A with Hi-Wire Brewing representatives at the brewery’s Big Top facility. Free and open to the public.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.