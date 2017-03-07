Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 7-13

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Friday, March 10, at 2 p.m., Burial Beer Co. Winnower Chocolate and Raspberry Porter (7 percent ABV) makes its can debut in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. French Broad Chocolates will be on site from 4-7 p.m. with Winnower-inspired confections for purchase. That same day, a very limited quantity of Self-Titled Album: Chorus (10 percent ABV), an imperial stout aged on cocoa nibs, coconut and coffee, will be for sale in 750-milliliter bottles for $16. Limit two bottles per person.

Small-batch beers

In addition to Winnower, Chorus and the return of Gang of Blades Double IPA (8.3 percent ABV) on Friday, March 10, Burial has two draft releases this week. Firestick India Pale Ale (6 percent ABV), hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops, will be tapped Tuesday, March 7, followed by The Melancholy of Departure Wine Barrel-Aged Saison (7 percent ABV) — a clean-fermented saison hopped with Northern Brewer, Saaz and Willamette, then aged in fresh red wine barrels for six months — on Wednesday, March 8.

Special events