Carolina Beer Guy: New brews on the way

The new year is bringing a new batch of beers to the local market — some bottled, others draft. Plus, there’s a new cider from Bold Rock. Here’s a rundown of what’s in the works.

Asheville Brewing has teamed with Deschutes brewery of Bend Oregon to release Nottoway River Rye Bock. The draft beer arrives Jan. 20 at both Asheville Brewing locations and will make a splash Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Asheville Winter Warmer brew fest at the U.S. Cellular Center and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the AVL Beer Expo at the Venue event space on Market Street. It was made with grain from Riverbend Malt House and flavored with Equinox hops. It’s 5.4 percent alcohol and has been lagering for two months.

Asheville Brewing has also released Santos El Magnifico Mole Stout and is working on a blackberry wheat brew to be released to celebrate a Friday, Feb. 3, show by the band Blackberry Smoke at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.

Highland Brewing has just released Southern Sixer IPA. It’s in 12-ounce bottles and out in stores this week. It replaces Thunderstruck coffee porter. On Friday, Feb. 10, Highland releases Imperium Russian Imperial Stout, the latest entry in Highland’s Warrior series.

New Belgium Brewing, which operates in West Asheville, has a big line of new releases for 2017. The new brews are Voodoo Ranger IPA, 7 percent ABV in 12-ounce bottles, cans and draft; Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA , 9 percent ABV in 12-ounce bottles and draft; Voodoo Ranger 8 Hop Ale, 5.5 percent ABV in 12-ounce bottles, cans and draft; Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, 4.8 percent ABV in 12-ounce cans and a new 24-ounce can; Citradelic Exotic Lime Ale, 5.3 percent ABV in in 12-ounce bottles only; Tartastic Lemon Ginger Sour Ale, 4.8 percent ABV in 12-ounce bottles, cans and draft; and Bohemian Pilsener, 4.8 percent ABV in 12-ounce bottles.

The brewery is dropping Snapshot Wheat, Slow Ride Session IPA and Shift Pale Lager, at least for now.

Pisgah Brewing of Black Mountain will release the 2017 Vanilla Porter on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the brewery, 150 Eastside Drive. It was aged on Madagascar vanilla beans and has a taste of roasted coffee and chocolate. Look for it on draft and in 22-ounce bottles. The bottle release starts at 2 p.m. with the band Hustle Souls playing at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

Wedge Brewing has just released Ginseng ESB, its own twist on the traditional ESB style. It was made with whole-cone Fuggle hops and 2 pounds of ginseng root to create the 5.8 percent alcohol English ale. It’s on tap now at the Wedge, 37 Payne’s Way, in Asheville’s River Arts District.

Asheville’s Hi-Wire Brewing is releasing several new brews for January.

Look for Foeder Brett Saison at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the original South Slope brewery, 197 Hilliard Ave. Part of Hi-Wire’s Sour and Wild Ale Program, it has notes of stone fruit and white grape. The 6.5 percent beer goes to stores Monday, Jan. 16.

Other January releases from Hi-Wire are Enchanter Baltic Porter, 8.5 percent ABV; Death Defying Spring Ale, 6 percent ABV, this year brewed as an oatmeal pale ale; and 10W-40 Imperial Stout, 8 percent alcohol, made with coffee, chocolate and vanilla.

Catawba Brewing of Asheville and Morganton will bring back its popular Peanut Butter Jelly Time brew Friday, March 3. Look for it on draft and in new 12-ounce cans, and Catawba will also have a special edition with the brew, merchandise and an art print.

And on the cider scene, Bold Rock Hard Cider of Mills River will release Bold Rock Citrus, made with locally grown Granny Smith apples and lemon and lime juice.