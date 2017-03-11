Conscious party: FEAST on the FARM

WHAT: A pig pickin’ to benefit FEAST

WHERE: Warren Wilson College Farm

WHEN: Wednesday, March 29, 4-8 p.m.

WHY: Hosted at the Warren Wilson College Farm, an upcoming barbecue fundraiser for FEAST shows just how tight a food supply chain can get. “The pork is heritage breed and pasture raised right here,” says the school’s farm manager Asher Wright. “We will be smoking it over our very own oak and hickory logs from our forest … [using] our vintage hog smoker made by students back in the early ’70s.”

The pig pickin’s collard greens and salad greens will also be sourced on site and served aside barbecue tofu, baked beans, corn bread, and sweet and unsweet tea. Admission comes with unlimited servings and two tickets for beer donated by Pisgah Brewing Co. Children under 12 eat free, and attendees of all ages can participate in a raffle.

“The event will be in the pasture by our farm shop, where we keep our one dairy cow and four wool sheep,” Wright says. “It’s in the heart of the valley and surrounded by our historic farm buildings.”

It’s a familiar scene for WWC Farm Crew member Hayden Holbert, who is leading the fundraiser — with help from about a dozen peers on the day of the event — as his senior community service project. He’ll even perform during the barbecue as part of The Old Time Band.

Proceeds from Holbert’s efforts will go to FEAST’s general pool of funds, “which does a whole heck of a lot,” according to the nonprofit’s co-founder Cathy Cleary. The organization reaches about 1,500 students per year with hands-on cooking and gardening programming that empowers youths to eat healthily. “Our vision is that all children in our area are eating fruits and veggies every day regardless of income,” she says, citing benefits like improved brain development, learning and long-term health. “And the list goes on and on.”

Visit avl.mx/3gw for more information or tickets, which cost $20 ($10 for students).