Farm & Fork Dinner supports sustainable agriculture in downtown Black Mountain

Local farmers and chefs will gather on the streets of downtown Black Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 17, to serve 100 ticket holders a six-course, open-air dinner right on Sutton Avenue. The all-hands-on-deck Black Mountain Farm & Fork Dinner will help raise scholarship money to benefit a local student studying sustainable agriculture.

“Everything is going to be within Black Mountain,” says Elisha Lee, event organizer and president of Community Roots, the organization that will distribute the scholarships. “We are closing down the street of Sutton [Avenue] right by the train depot [for the event].”

The feast will be prepared by neighborhood chefs Carl Tayloe from Que Sera, Dylan and Heidi Stockman from Stockwild Kitchen, Jenny and Kaylea Bowman from the Red Rocker Inn, Mark Tomczak from Fresh Pizza, Cecilia Marchesini from La Guinguette, and Bud and Carissa Rainey from Louise’s Kitchen. All produce for the meal and the chicken for the main course will be purchased from Black Mountain Tailgate Market vendors. “We have included every farmer there,” says Lee. “Our theme is Southern Appalachia.”

Collaborating farms include Green Row Hydro Farm, Highgate Farm, Rise Up Rooted Farm, Cove Creek Nursery Farm, and Becki’s Bounty, Lee’s One Fortune Farm, Blue Meadow Farm, Creasman Farms, Mike and Linda’s Produce, Sugar Hollow Farm, Stockwild Garden, Highlander, Olivette Farm and Red Scout Farm.

The dinner will be followed by an after-party at The Junction, which will feature live music by The Big Deal Band plus a silent auction and twice-hourly raffles. “All of the proceeds — 100 percent of it — will go to putting on the event and for scholarships or a scholarship for a student, whether they are in high school or already in college, that are going to school for sustainable agriculture,” says Lee. “It can be for anything they need — books, housing, whatever they need to get through.”

The Black Mountain Tailgate Market, which takes place 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays on Montreat Road, has tickets for sale and has been hosting a $1-per-ticket weekly progressive raffle. Weekly prizes have been awarded, and a grand prize winner will be announced during the Farm & Fork after-party.

The Black Mountain Farm & Fork Dinner takes place 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, followed by an after-party 8-11 p.m. at The Junction, 101 Black Mountain Ave. Dinner tickets are $75 and include entrance to the after-party. Tickets for the after-party only are $20. For details and tickets, visit blackmountainfarmandfork.com.