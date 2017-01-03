Small bites: A wintry feast at Buxton Hall Barbecue

Buxton Hall Barbecue is kicking off 2017 with Champlain, a brand-new, winter-themed pop-up concept. Named after the French explorer Samuel de Champlain (also known as the “Father of New France”), the four-event series combines French-Canadian fare with European-style food. Created by Buxton Hall sous chef Dan Silo, the menu includes game meat and sausage, house-made sauerkraut, cultured butter, hand pies and cassoulet as well as an assortment of recipes that incorporate the wintry flavors of molasses and juniper berries.

And then there are the pancakes. “Dan is a big pancake guy,” says Kelly Vormelker, event coordinator for Buxton Hall. “Each week the menu will feature a different kind of savory pancake.”

Vormelker goes on to describe the concept — from menu to décor — as the epitome of Silo’s style and passion. A rustic atmosphere will be created in Buxton Hall’s upstairs Remington Room through vintage maps, animal pelts, beer steins and plush rugs. Along with a gluttonous amount of meats, there will be plenty to drink, including Canadian whiskey, specialty cocktails, mulled wine and beer.

The menu is à la carte, and prices range from $8-$25 per dish. While reservations are encouraged, Buxton Hall is allotting a certain number of seats for walk-ins. This, along with other obstacles that come with creating a restaurant within a restaurant, can make hosting a pop-up difficult. But Vormelker says these events are always worth it in the end. “The mezzanine space will be transformed to fit a theme — that’s always a little challenging,” she says. “But it’s nice that we get to support all these different creative concepts within a barbecue restaurant.”

Champlain’s debut dinner will be 6-11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The series will continue every Wednesday through Feb. 1 at Buxton Hall Barbecue, 32 Banks Ave. To make reservations, email champlain@buxtonhall.com. For more information, visit buxtonhall.com.

Cooking classes at The Farm Cabins and Cottages

The Farm’s executive chef, Mike Ferrari, will lead two interactive cooking classes this week. Asian II (a follow-up to last spring’s Asian I) will explore dishes inspired by the Far East. Items will consist of homemade ramen, panang curry and crab rangoon. The class takes place Saturday, Jan 7. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Healthy Cooking class will have quinoa salad, falafel wraps, glazed and seared salmon and stewed cabbage on the menu. Both classes will run 5:30-8:30 p.m., ending with a meal and wine. Seating is limited to 12 participants per session in order to allow Ferrari one-on-one time based on student needs.

Tickets for either event are $70. For more information, visit thefarmevents.com.

Fletcher Chili Cook-off

The Fletcher Parks and Recreation Department is seeking contestants for the 16th annual Fletcher Chili Cook-Off. Awards will be handed out for the best overall chili, individual chili and business chili, best table décor and the people’s choice. All types of chili are welcome, from traditional to white to vegetarian. The event is free to enter and free to attend. Guests will be able to sample all competing chilis. There will also be an opportunity to donate to the Fletcher Park Development Fund, with money going toward improving Fletcher’s parks.

The Fletcher Chili Cook-Off takes place 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Veritas Christian Academy, 17 Cane Creek Road, Fletcher. Applications to compete are due by Friday, Jan. 20. To apply, visit FletcherParks.org.

Bone broth workshop

Hickory Nut Gap Farm chef Nate Sloan and nutritionist Katherine Wilson will lead a class, The Nutritional Benefits of Bone Broth, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the farm. The class will include a cooking demonstration and lecture. Registration is $45 and space is limited.

The class runs 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, 57 Sugar Hollow Road, Fairview. Visit hickorynutgapfarm.com for details and to register.

The Ultimate Vacation Getaway Giveaway

Eleven Henderson County businesses are participating in Ask Hendersonville’s Ultimate Vacation Getaway Giveaway, offering a variety of free meals to the winner. Included in the prize package are breakfast, lunch, dinner and a wine tasting for two. Participating businesses include Sweet Gypsy Coffee, Mountain Deli, Dandelion Eatery, HenDough, Flat Rock Wood Room, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards, Sanctuary Brewing and Bold Rock Hard Cider.

The deadline to enter the drawing is 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Entry is free. The winner will be announced on Ask Hendersonville’s Facebook page. Visit avl.mx/39m for details.

Early registration for Organic Growers School Spring Conference

Online registration is now open for the Organic Growers School‘s 24th annual spring conference, which takes place Saturday-Sunday, March 11-12. Workshop topics include organic growing, permaculture, homesteading, urban farming and rural living. Early-bird registration prices are available through Jan. 31.

For more information visit avl.mx/390