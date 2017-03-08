Small bites: The Remingtin Room opens at Buxton Hall Barbecue

“We’ve done pop-ups to exercise a lot of creativity, but The Remingtin Room is a really good chance to have a regular thing, where everybody on staff can exercise their creativity,” says Michael Files, brand director of Buxton Hall Barbecue.

The Remingtin Room debuts as a consistent weekly concept Friday, March 10, in the mezzanine space at Buxton Hall. The Friday and Saturday night restaurant-within-a-restaurant will offer guests an ever-changing menu, with plates ranging from $5-$35. “It’s going to be an opportunity that has no limits,” says Files. “We’ll be creating new things in a very elevated way.”

All hands will be on deck for the latest edition, including Buxton Hall’s James Beard Award-nominated chef Elliott Moss. Files praises Moss’ endless energy, creativity and progressive approach in the kitchen. Files also highlights the talent that surrounds Moss, noting the experience that sous chefs Dan Silo and Sarah Cousler bring to the restaurant. “They’re always looking outside of Asheville at the greater scene for inspiration,” Files says.

The menu will feature such items as smoked ribeye and table-side tartare, with chefs taking advantage of the smokers and other barbecue equipment in the Buxton Hall kitchen.

Excitement for the new venue stretches beyond Moss and his sous chefs. Files sees it as a wonderful opportunity for the up-and-coming cooks who work at Buxton Hall (and by extension, The Rimingtin Room). “I know [the young cooks] are all really excited to cut loose and get creative … and show what they’re capable of, outside of just barbecue.”

The Remingtin Room will be open 5:30-10 p.m. most Fridays and Saturdays in the mezzanine space at Buxton Hall Barbecue, 32 Banks Ave. For an advanced dining schedule, visit avl.mx/3fy. Reservations are recommended and can be made at reservations@buxtonhall.com.

Gan Shan Station West

North Asheville’s Gan Shan Station is expanding westward. The East Asian-inspired restaurant announced it will open Gan Shan West at 285 Haywood Road on Beacham’s Curve this summer. The new spot will have a smaller footprint than the original Charlotte Street venture, with a seating capacity of 25 during meal service plus a takeout window. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

For updates on the project, follow Gan Shan West on Facebook and @ganshanwest Instagram as well as the website ganshanwest.com.

What’s new at Hickory Nut Gap Farm

On Saturday, March 11, Hickory Nut Gap Farm will hold its spring 0pen house. At 1 p.m., Jamie Ager will offer a tour of the property, and free samples will be available throughout the day. The event’s Facebook page encourages guests to “bring any questions you might have about agriculture, history and anything else you can think of.” On Wednesday, March 15, chef Craig Deihl will host a class on charcuterie at the farm, offering instruction in curing, brining, cooking and smoking. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at avl.mx/3g4.

Hickory Nut Gap Farm is at 57 Sugar Hollow Road, Fairview. For more information on either event, visit hickorynutgapfarm.com.

Upcoming events at Living Web Farms

“Nutrient Dense Foods” is a free lecture to be offered by Dan Kittredge of the Bionutrient Food Association on Thursday, March 9, at the French Broad Food Co-op. The talk will focus on raising nutrition standards through collaboration, highlighting production that benefits the soil and human health. Another class, “Capturing Wild Cultures in the Kitchen,” will take place Tuesday, March 14, at Living Web Farms in Mills River. The class will cover techniques for creating starter cultures for fermentation of vegetables, beverages, bread and cheeses. There is a $10 suggested donation.

“Nutrient Dense Foods” happens 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at French Broad Food Co-op, 90 Biltmore Ave. “Capturing Wild Cultures in the Kitchen” takes place 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Living Web Farms, 176 Kimzey Road, Mills River. For details on both workshops, visit avl.mx/3fz.

Community Supported Agriculture Fair returns

On Thursday, March 16, the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project’s annual CSA Fair returns for its seventh year to welcome spring in Western North Carolina. The event offers guests a chance to meet farmers and learn about local community supported agriculture programs and products. The event will also feature food tastings and children’s activities.

ASAP’s CSA Fair runs 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Jubilee! 46 Wall St. The event is free and open to the public. For details, visit avl.mx/3g0, contact ASAP at 828-236-1282 or email robin@asapconnections.org.

Escoffier Wine Dinner at Chestnut

Local trout, duck breast and rack of lamb will be among the items served at the Thursday, March 16, Escoffier Wine Dinner at Chestnut. Chef Joe Scully and local wine importer Steve Pigniatello are coordinating the event. Wines served at the dinner will include a rose bubbly, a Premier Cru chablis, an exclusive Gevrey-Chambertin and a Chambolle-Musigny.

The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Chestnut, 48 Biltmore Ave. Tickets are $105 per person. Price includes food, wine, tax and 20 percent gratuity. For tickets and details, visit avl.mx/3g1.

Shipt arrives to Asheville

“The city of Asheville is a rare blend of old and new — historic Appalachia intertwined with a thriving modern art and culinary scene. We share this same mentality at Shipt, incorporating the use of new technology with traditional grocery shopping,” Shipt’s founder and CEO, Bill Smith, says in a recent press release. The online grocery delivery company recently began offering its services to Asheville residents who shop at Whole Foods. Annual membership is $99 and includes unlimited free delivery for orders over $35. Orders are placed through the company app.

Learn more at shipt.com/Asheville.