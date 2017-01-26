Taps start flowing at Pour Taproom in Biltmore Village

Pour Taproom has completed the move from its previous location on Haywood Road in West Asheville to its new home at 2 Hendersonville Road in Biltmore Village. After a series of soft-openings that were quietly announced via social media, Pour will host its grand opening this weekend, with full operational hours starting Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.

Pour will be open noon-11 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to the 48 craft beers and eight wines that are available on Pour’s unique self-service draft system, full lunch and dinner menus designed and prepared by North Asheville restaurant HomeGrown will be served from the space’s new kitchen.

Of the beer taps on Pour’s 30-foot-long direct-draw draft system, at least 20 will be dedicated to Asheville breweries, according to owner Nate Tomforde. Beers are organized by style, with multiple lines dedicated to dark beers, IPAs, sours and Belgian styles. Among the rare beers pouring for the grand opening celebration will be Bourbon Barrel-Aged Sexual Chocolate from Foothills Brewing, Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ten Fiddy from Oskar Blues and Wicked Weed’s Silencio.

Pour’s new location maintains the aesthetic of its West Asheville location, but boasts additional seating for food service, ample parking and an expansive outdoor patio area. The taproom is in the Biltmore Station building facing Hendersonville Road, next to Jimmy John’s and in front of the former Katuah Market space.

Expanded coverage of the new Pour will be published in the Feb. 8 issue of Mountain Xpress.

Pour Taproom and HomeGrown are at 2 Hendersonville Road in Biltmore Village.