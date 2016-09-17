Conscious party: Sip-N-Slide event benefits Girls on the Run

WHAT: MADabolic’s fundraiser for Girls on the Run of WNC

WHERE: Green Man Brewery’s upstairs taproom

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 23, from 6:30-8 p.m.

WHY: The “sip” part of MADabolic fitness center’s Sip-N-Slide benefit is easy to decode once you note the event is at a brewery. It’s the “slide” that’s less obvious.

“We have a piece of equipment at our gym that’s called a slideboard,” says the gym’s owner, Jamie Nakamura. “What that does is it mimics ice skating, so you’re just using your legs and sliding from one side of the slideboard to the other. We also do core strength on it.”

A modest fleet of the portable contraptions will land at Green Man Brewery’s upper taproom on Friday, and anyone with an admission ticket can partake in a marathon-style competition. “The goal is to move as long as you can without breaking,” Nakamura says.

Attendees of legal drinking age get one free beer, and all guests can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a month membership to MADabolic, a yoga mat from event partner Lululemon Athletica and various gifts certificates to local businesses.

“All of the money, all of the tickets that we sell, it just goes straight to the scholarships that [Girls on the Run] gives to local girls,” Nakamura says. Her daughter has completed the course, which helps young ladies navigate life’s challenges and build a positive self-image.

Based on income and family size, 62 percent of last year’s 1,229 participants received an average subsidy of nearly $100, according to the local chapter’s executive director, Amy Renigar, who adds: “The full cost of the program is $150, but families can pay as little as $20 for their girl to participate in our 10-week, 20-lesson program that ends with the celebratory Girls on the Run 5k event.”

Visit avl.mx/2z5 for Sip-N-Slide tickets ($15) or more information. Attendees must be 15 years or older to use the slideboards.