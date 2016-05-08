Farm & Garden: Two plant sales for the spring gardener

E-Z Gardener plant sale raises money for scholarships

Plants are popping up for a good cause in the River Arts District this Sunday, May 15. The Asheville E-Z Gardeners is holding their fifth annual pop-up plant sale, and hopes to raise $1,000 from plant sales for college scholarships to support students pursing horticultural studies.

Hundreds of mountain-grown plants will be on sale, with prices starting at $2. Plants offered this year include iris, hosta, lily and daylily, lambs’ ears, comfrey, crocosmia, hellebore, Solomon’s seal, liriope, paw paw, sedum, aster and dozens of other selections — all grown by E-Z Gardener members and potted over the winter.

The Asheville E-Z Gardeners was founded six years ago with two goals: to have fun and do short-term community gardening projects. In addition to the annual pop-up plant sale, the club does community landscaping and weeding, litter pick-up, and educational talks and demonstrations.

The sale takes place in the parking lot of All Souls Pizza on Clingman Avenue, Sunday, May 15, from noon-4 p.m.

For more information about the club visit facebook.com/groups/AshevilleEZgardeners/

Spring Fling Plant Sale: Roses, perennials, natives, oh my!

The Buncombe County Extension Master Gardeners, in partnership with the Asheville Blue Ridge Rose Society, is hosting a spring plant sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, May 14, at the American Red Cross parking lot at 100 Edgewood Rd.

Not only can plant seekers expect to find roses, perennials, natives, pollinator favorites, vegetable starts and garden accessories, but they can also get gardening questions answered at the “Ask-A-Gardener” information table. Extension Master Gardeners will be available to help shoppers find the right plant for their unique space and needs.

In addition, attendees can buy $2 raffle tickets (or three for $5) for a chance to win a rustic plant tool organizer, dried flowers and seeds.

For more information visit buncombemastergardener.org or ashevillerosesociety.org