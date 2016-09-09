Stroll through a growing West Asheville

The eighth annual West Asheville Garden Stroll will celebrate “Growing with West Asheville” on Saturday, Sept. 10. A 10:30 a.m. performance by the Faerie Kin Stiltwalkers on the grounds of Vance Elementary School at 98 Sulphur Springs Road will kick off the stroll. The event is free and open to the public.

Stroll guides for this year’s tour of 15 gardens will be available from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Vance Elementary. Also at the school, displays showing the results of the 2016 WAGS project grants will provide gardeners with plenty of grassroots inspiration. Information about local gardening organizations, as well as seed grant application guidelines for 2017 beautification projects, will be available.

Highlights along the walkable and bicycle-friendly route between Sand Hill and Sulphur Springs roads and from Vance Elementary to Rumbough Place include the Vance School Gardens, a boxwood parterre garden, walled outdoor “rooms,” a tehouse, ponds with giant koi, an urban farm with chickens, a bocce court, native plantings, a rain garden and examples of permaculture design, as well as garden art and friendly folks eager to share their gardening experiences.

More information is available at www.westashevillegardens.com. Dogs are not allowed on the stroll.