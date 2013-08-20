Be your own florist

The bright hues and varied greenery of fresh flowers bring a special kind of joy — a chance to take the outside in and celebrate nature’s palette. Picking up blooms at a florist or grocery store can be a beautiful experience, but thinking about the chemicals and preservatives that are required to keep those flowers fresh is enough to make a naturalist shudder.

So what’s an environmentalist to do when his or her wedding, party or home requires fresh flowers? Go pick some! There are several farms in our region that specialize in u-pick flowers, Community Supported Agriculture and blooms by the bucket.

FarmGirl offers a flower CSA, complete with delivery (farmgirlgardendesigns.com). Owner Lauri Newman-Waters brings a bucket of freshly picked flowers to subscribers’ homes every week. Deep orange sunflowers, pink and purple zinnias, and maroon dahlias are just a few of this summer’s offerings. The flowers are clean and often cut to the perfect length — no pruning sheers necessary. Just grab your favorite vase and pretend you’re a high-end florist putting the finishing touches on an arrangement.

Combine fresh flowers with produce through Flying Cloud Farm’s CSA (flyingcloudfarm.net). Annie Louise and Isaiah Perkinson will nestle a bouquet next to summer squashes, potatoes, lettuce and other fresh picks for an extra fee. Prorated shares are available if you’re interested in adding some color to your home at this point in the season. U-pick is also available through last frost at the farm’s Fairview location.

If you’d rather get a little dirt under your fingernails, Lady Luck Flower Farm will let you pick out your favorite annuals fresh from the fields. Through mid-October, bring a bucket to Katie Grear and Mike Adams‘ farm, which is located in Big Sandy Mush (set up an appointment for the exact address; ladyluckflowerfarm.com).

Brides, grooms and treasured friends are invited to pick out their own wedding flowers for a hands-on floral experience. Everything from traditional hydrangea to ornamental corn to cockscomb are available this time of year. There are a few spaces left this season.

Recent bride Courtney Leigh described her wedding flower experience on Lady Luck Flower Farm’s website as “a moment of peace in an otherwise chaotic wedding weekend.” In June, she visited the farm with two of her best friends for a morning of harvesting. The three friends enjoyed some bonding time while they selected flowers for the bridal bouquet and table arrangements.

Whether you’re picking out flowers for a special occasion or as a way to perk up your home, now is the time get lost in the fields at one of our region’s many flower farms.