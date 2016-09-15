Inaugural Pedal to Plate bicycle tour rolls out Sept. 18 in Marshall

For a certain hardy sort of farm-to-table aficionado — the sort adept at shifting gears and unfazed by helmet hair — the inaugural Pedal to Plate bicycle farm tour in Madison County could be just the ticket for a late-summer Sunday afternoon.

Riders on the Sept. 18 tour will begin and end their journey at Root Bottom Farm in Marshall. From there, they will set off on a 33-mile loop, with stops and tours at East Fork Farm, The Farmers Hands, Wendy Town Farms, Just Ripe Farm and Double Tree Farm. The challenging route climbs over 2,600 vertical feet along winding Madison County back roads. Volunteers and directional signs posted along the way will assist riders.

Back at Root Bottom Farm, riders and participating farmers will gather for an entirely locally sourced meal by Asheville chefs Dava Melton of Blessed 2 Cook and Sebastiaan Zijp of The Farmer’s Hands. The buffet-style dinner is included in the $75 ticket price, which also includes the bike tour route, farm tours, swag bag and refreshments. Part of the event’s proceeds will benefit Woodson Branch Nature School, a new K-6 farm and art school opening this fall in Marshall. For more information and to register, visit www.rootbottomfarm.com/pedaltoplate.