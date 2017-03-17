Welcome to the Kids Issue 2017

Welcome to the online version of part I of Xpress’ 2017 Kids Issue, our annual feature celebrating the creativity of our this area’s K-12 students. This year, we asked kids and teens to focus on the theme of “What Matters to Me?”

We received about 450 entries (our largest response yet) from students who attend more than 30 local public, charter, private and home schools, along with an after-school arts program.

Their responses — in the form of art, essays and poetry — reflect a wide range of interests and concerns: from thoughtful submissions on social justice issues to sweet tributes to family, friendship and pets, all threaded with the exuberance and hope of youth. (And if you ever wonder about the next generation, here’s solid evidence that we’ll likely be in good hands in the future.)

Be sure to check back next week for more engaging kids’ art and writing in part II of the Kids Issue ― along with Xpress’ annual guide to area summer camps.

For now, though, we’ll be adding links here to kids’ art and writing from part 1 as they are posted. Enjoy!

Making the most of life