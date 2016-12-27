Setting your intention for 2017: New Year’s Eve workshops

With the end of 2016 fast approaching, many people start to make resolutions and intentions for healthier living in the new year. Xpress rounded up a few yoga workshops in Asheville for New Year’s Eve to help put you on the right track.

SET YOUR INTENTIONS

Kim Drye helps you set your intentions for 2017 the yogic way with her New Year’s Eve event at One Center Yoga on the South Slope. This two-hour alignment-focused workshop is sure to help you stretch, strengthen and revitalize your body and mind for a positive year ahead. “Intention means a vow from the heart,” Drye says. “The emphasis is on taking time to explore what you want. You need to dive deeper into yourself, which is the study of svadyaha — being still in meditation and simply stopping what you are doing to realize who you are and what forces are at work, what are the ones you have no control of and which you imagine that you do but you really don’t.” The workshop will include an hour of invigorating practices and an hour of restorative yoga to investigate what steps are needed for awareness, contentment and moving forward.

WHAT: Intention-setting practice

WHERE: One Center Yoga, 120 Coxe Ave.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

COST: $35 in advance or $40 same day

RE-MOLD YOURSELF

“I really see it as more of what is the person looking for in their life that they don’t have yet, and it’s not so much taking away or adding; it’s more like a re-molding of who they already are,” says Rich Fabio, who will be leading a workshop at Asheville Yoga Center. “When I lead this intention-setting practice, we take time to analyze what essential qualities we have and what we want in our life. We distill it through journaling … which carries way more value. It can include keeping some habits, why we are keeping them and [creating] some new habits for getting to the essential thing we are looking for in our lives.” The practice will include yoga asanas, natural movements, meditation and journaling.

WHAT: Yoga, meditation and journaling workshop

WHERE: Asheville Yoga Center, 211 S. Liberty St.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 31, 7-9 p.m.

COST: $20

FIND YOUR PRACTICE

Sierra Hollister, who has been teaching in Asheville since 1995, continues to assist community members in finding their best yoga practice. This year, Hollister is offering “Purifying the Temple: a Kundalini Workshop” on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at Asheville Yoga Center. “Moving forward to the new year has to be with letting go and releasing of the previous year,” says Hollister. “2016 was such a tough year for so many people all over the world and the planet too, so a lot of that is releasing incorrect perception, negative emotions, anger and the inability to hear each other beyond our inarticulate grappling with language. To me, yoga is love; it’s the highest potential of what we are and what we can be.”

WHAT: Kundalini workshop

WHERE: Asheville Yoga Center, 211 S. Liberty St.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2-5 p.m.

COST: $40