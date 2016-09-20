Movie Information

In Brief: F. W. Murnau's 1926 interpretation of the classic tale of a pious alchemist who sells his soul to the devil in exchange for knowledge, youth and the love of a beautiful young woman, this is possibly the most accurate recounting of the story ever filmed. Murnau draws heavily from Goethe's play, but also from older folktales that provided the basis for both that work and Christopher Marlowe's The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus. One of the most technically advanced films ever shot at the time of its production, Murnau's Faust would have ramifications on the film industry that persist to this day. The effects shots in this film, revolutionary in their day, will still prove remarkable to even the most CG-addled modern cineaste.