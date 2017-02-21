The Hendersonville Film Society will show Manon of the Spring on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Smoky Mountain Theater at Lake Pointe Landing Retirement Community, 333 Thompson St., Hendersonville.
Manon of the Spring
Movie Information
|Score:
|Genre:
|Drama
|Director:
|Claude Berri
|Starring:
|Yves Montand, Daniel Auteuil, Emmanuelle Béart, Hippolyte Girardot, Margarita Lozano
|Rated:
|PG
