Movie Information

In conjunction with the Hendersonville Film Society’s Sept. 11 screening of Peter Bogdanovich's Targets, the Thursday Horror Picture Show will feature the film from which Targets borrowed much of its Boris Karloff footage, Roger Corman’s The Terror, on Sept. 8. Like much of Corman’s canon, The Terror (1963) is often uneven, but never uninteresting. This film is often associated with Corman’s so-called “Poe cycle” despite its lack of any direct connection to Poe other than its reuse of the both sets and stars from Corman’s production The Raven, owing its existence to the producer/director’s economic savvy rather than to any narrative necessity. The Terror re-teams Karloff with a young Jack Nicholson in the leads, but is perhaps more notable today for Corman’s uncredited co-directors: Francis Ford Coppola, Monte Hellman (Two-Lane Blacktop), Jack Hill (Spider Baby) and Nicholson himself. The story's nothing to write home about and the script's pacing is problematic, but outstanding atmosphere and strong performances from Karloff and Nicholson are more than enough to warrant a watch. If nothing else, you can marvel at Corman's legendary frugality. The Thursday Horror Picture Show will screen The Terror on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9:15 p.m. at The Grail Moviehouse, hosted by Xpress movie critic Scott Douglas.