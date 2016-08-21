Screen scene: Local film news

• New Belgium Brewing Co.’s seventh annual Clips Beer and Film Tour stops at Pack Square Park on Friday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thirteen of the brewery’s beers will be on tap — including Film Noir Imperial Milk Stout — followed at 9 p.m. by an hour-long program of short films made by some of New Belgium’s favorite filmmakers from around the country specifically for the 16-stop tour. The event will happen rain or shine and is free and open to the public. Beer tokens cost $1.50 for a 3-ounce pour and $6 for a 12-ounce beer. All proceeds from beer sales benefit the local non-profit Asheville on Bikes. avl.mx/2v8

• The Orange Peel hosts a free screening of Big on Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and seating. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. theorangepeel.net

• The 2016 Wild & Scenic Film Festival takes place on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s new outdoor amphitheater, on the banks of the French Broad River at its Mills River location. Showcasing the year’s best short-form nature, wilderness and outdoor adventure films, selections were culled from the 14th annual festival held each year in Nevada City, Calif.

The 12 selections include works on the ancient hellbender salamander, rock climbing the Baatara gorge in Lebanon, grassroots indigenous activism in Honduras and professional ultrarunners who travel through Chile’s Patagonia Park. The event begins at 7 p.m. and the three-hour screening starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 or $10 for students and may be purchased online. Children younger than 10 are free. avl.mx/2v7

• Film historian Frank Thompson’s monthly Director Appreciation Night series at the Asheville School of Film continues Friday, Sept. 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with an in-depth look at the works of Martin Scorsese. The cost of the seminar is $20, and spots may be reserved online. ashevilleschooloffilm.com