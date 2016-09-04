Screen scene: Local film news

• Tickets are currently on sale for the 5Points Film Festival, which takes place Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 6 to 8, at various Asheville locations. The adventure film festival features a program of more than 50 short films, panel discussions, community events, parties and more. Guest speakers and panelists include filmmakers Thomas Woodson, Joey Schusler and Jon Glassberg as well as local director Brett McCall. Tickets are $10 for youths, $20 regular and $60 VIP, and may be purchased online or at the U.S. Cellular Center box office. 5pointfilm.org/asheville

• The Fine Arts Theatre screens One More Time with Feeling, directed by Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly), on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. The film will be the first opportunity to hear Skeleton Tree, the 16th studio album from Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, which debuts the next day. Mixed in with the band’s filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage shot by Dominik, accompanied by Cave’s narration and improvised thoughts. Tickets are $12.50 and available at the Fine Arts box office or online. avl.mx/2xj

• Grail Moviehouse kicks off its Jewish Film Series on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., with Rock in the Red Zone. The documentary explores life in the war-torn Israeli city of Sderot, formerly home to a prolific rock music scene, that has been the target of rocket fire from the Gaza strip for over a decade. The series is a collaboration with the Asheville Jewish Community Center. Future selections will be screened on the second Sunday of each month through January. Tickets are $7 and may be purchased online or at the Grail box office. avl.mx/2xk

• UNC Asheville hosts a showing of Inhabit: A Permaculture Perspective on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m., in the Highsmith Union Grotto. The feature-length documentary delves into permaculture, a design method that offers an ecological lens for solving issues related to agriculture, economics and governance. Free and open to the public. sustainability.unca.edu

• The Carolina Cinemark presents Snowden Live on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The event begins with a screening of Oliver Stone’s Snowden, two days before its nationwide release. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Edward Snowden, Shailene Woodley as his girlfriend Lindsay Mills and Zachary Quinto as journalist Glenn Greenwald. Melissa Leo plays filmmaker Laura Poitras, whose Snowden documentary Citizenfour won an Academy Award. The feature will be followed by a live-broadcast conversation between Snowden and Stone. Tickets are $18 and available online and at the Carolina Cinemark box office. avl.mx/2xl