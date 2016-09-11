Screen scene: Local film news

• Submissions are currently being accepted for FrankenChallenge, a horror/suspense video competition hosted by the drama department at Blue Ridge Community College. Films of no longer than five minutes must be completed before Friday, Sept. 30. Each entry must include a shovel, the line of dialogue, “While there is life, there is hope,” and the character Henry or Henrietta Clerval, university student. Submissions will be judged by a panel of film and theater professionals, and the top three films will screen before each BRCC Drama performance of Frankenstein, Oct. 27-31. avl.mx/2y2

• Mechanical Eye Microcinema hosts a screening of Guest of Cindy Sherman at Grail Moviehouse on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. The documentary chronicles the life of celebrity artist Cindy Sherman as seen by her then-boyfriend, art-world videographer Paul H-O. $5 donation to Mechanical Eye. mechanicaleyecinema.org

• The West Asheville Public Library’s Pixar film series continues Friday, Sept. 16, at 4:30 p.m. with Brave. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/1z5

• The Parks and Recreation Department’s 2016 Movies in the Park series concludes Friday, Sept. 16, at Pack Square Park with a screening of Remember the Titans. Children’s craft activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at dusk on a giant screen on the park stage. Free and open to the public, but please bring a chair or a blanket. avl.mx/g6

• Grail Moviehouse shows Trump: What’s the Deal? on Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon. The documentary was commissioned in 1988 by Leonard N. Stern as the first in a series on celebrity businessmen and completed in 1991, at which point Donald Trump threatened to sue any broadcaster or distributor that took on the film. Tickets are $7 and available online or at the Grail box office. avl.mx/2y3

• Hi-Wire Brewing’s Summer of Bill Murray movie series concludes Saturday, Sept. 17, with an 8:30 p.m. screening of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou in the parking lot of the brewery’s Big Top location. Free and open to the public, but please bring your own seating. Foothills Local Meats will be providing classic movie theater eats, including $3 corn dogs. hiwirebrewing.com

• Green Man Brewery’s Mansion Movie Mondays continues Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. with a screening of Mel Brooks’ The Producers (1968). Free and open to the public. greenmanbrewery.com

• The Weaverville Public Library presents Sidney Lumet’s 1962 adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s A Long Day’s Journey Into Night on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The film stars Katherine Hepburn, Sir Ralph Richardson and Jason Robards. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/1yc