Screen scene: Local film news

• Swannanoa Studios hosts a screening of Heima on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. The documentary is the Icelandic band Sigur Rós‘ first film, culled from footage taken over two weeks in 2006 when the group embarked upon a series of free, unannounced concerts in their home country. Venues from the tour include ghost towns, outsider art shrines, national parks, small community halls, the highland wilderness and a Reykjavik show that became the largest gig in Iceland’s history. A $2 suggested donation includes free popcorn. Please bring your own beverages. facebook.com/swannanoastudios

• Local film historian Frank Thompson brings back his monthly Directors’ Appreciation Night series on Sunday, Jan. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Asheville School of Film. The work of Sam Peckinpah will be the afternoon’s focal point. The seminar costs $20, and spots may be reserved online. ashevilleschooloffilm.com

• Registration is open for Asheville School of Film’s first courses of 2017. The semesterlong After School Film Class for teens meets Wednesdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. starting Jan. 4, and covers a range of filmmaking topics. The cost is $175 per month. The eight-week Introduction to Filmmaking program meets Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 5. The crash course teaches students the basic principles of filmmaking as they work together to shoot a short, high-quality HD digital film, which will be screened in a local theater for family and friends. Full course tuition is $595.

Intermediate Filmmaking: Pre-Production and Production runs eight weeks, meeting each Wednesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. starting Jan. 4. The course will focus on pre-production, including story pitches, screenwriting, location scouting, actor casting, storyboard creation and shot lists, as well as production of two short films up to the completion of principal photography. Prior completion of Intro to Filmmaking or comparable experience is required. The cost is $595, but returning students receive a 20 percent discount.

The eight-week Introduction to Screenwriting course convenes Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. starting Jan. 10. Instructor and award-winning screenwriter Andrew Shearer will guide students through the basics of screenwriting while they work to complete an original short script. The cost is $525. Intermediate Screenwriting also runs eight weeks, meeting Mondays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. starting Jan. 9. The more detailed class allows students to develop a feature screenplay and/or continue to refine techniques and skills used in screenwriting. Tuition is $525, with returning students qualifying for a 20 percent discount. Register for all classes online. ashevilleschooloffilm.com