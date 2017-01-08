Screen scene: Local film news

• The North Asheville Public Library’s monthlong America, America film series — featuring works that wrestle with the idea and reality of America — continues Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m., with a screening of Easy Rider (95 min., rated R). Dennis Hopper’s classic 1969 road movie follows motorcyclists Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Hopper) as they search for a purpose to their lives on the U.S. highways. Jack Nicholson co-stars as alcoholic American Civil Liberties Union lawyer George Hanson. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/1d0

• Grail Moviehouse’s and Harvest Records’ latest collaborative screening will be Athens, GA: Inside/Out (82 min., not rated) on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7:15 p.m., at the Grail. Tony Gayton‘s 1987 documentary chronicles how the college town vaulted onto the national music scene through bands such as R.E.M. and the B-52s, giving rise to a new independent sound. Interviews with subjects including celebrated Georgia folk artist Howard Finster and performances by Pylon, B-B-Que Killers, Time Toy, Jim Herbert, Flat Duo Jets, Love Tractor, Kilkenny Cats and Squalls provide further insight into the regional and cultural factors that made Athens a distinct music destination. Tickets are available online and at the Grail box office. The cost is $7 for students and seniors and $9 for adults. avl.mx/3a3

• The West Asheville Public Library’s monthly Pixar film series continues Friday, Jan. 20, at 4:30 p.m., with Cars (117 min., rated G). The animated feature focuses on celebrity race car Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and the changes he undergoes during an unexpected stopover in the small town of Radiator Springs. The film will be preceded by the Pixar short One Man Band. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/1z5

• The Hollerin’ Contest at Spivey’s Corner is available to view for free online via Vimeo. Brian Gersten’s documentary short chronicles the history, characters and sounds of the National Hollerin’ Contest, which was held annually in the Sampson County town from 1969 to 2016. The film follows the stories of three former champions as they strive to reclaim their titles and keep the tradition of hollerin’ alive. vimeo.com/128667339