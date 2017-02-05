Screen scene: Local film news

• QORDS (Queer Oriented Radical Days of Summer) along with COLAGE (Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere) and Tranzmission will screen From This Day Forward at the Grail Moviehouse on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Sharon Shattuck’s 2015 documentary looks back on her father coming out as transgender and changing her name to Trisha when the filmmaker was in middle school. The film is primarily set at a family reunion to plan Sharon’s wedding, during which she seeks a deeper understanding of how her parents’ marriage survived the changes that could have torn them apart.

A panel discussion with transgender parents and youths with LGBTQ parents will follow the screening. Free admission with limited, first-come, first-served seating. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and donations are welcome. grailmoviehouse.com

• Grail Moviehouse’s and the Asheville Jewish Community Center’s monthly Israeli Film Series — designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel — continues Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m., with The Kindergarten Teacher. Nadav Lapid’s 2014 feature centers on an educator who discovers a 5-year-old poetry prodigy in her classroom and takes unusual steps to protect and nurture his talent. A discussion will take place after the film. Tickets are $7 and available online or at the Grail box office. avl.mx/3d4

• The Leicester Public Library Book Club & Movie Group turns its attention to Jessamyn West’s The Friendly Persuasion on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The discussion of the novel — about a Quaker family whose pacifism is put to the test by the American Civil War — begins at 1 p.m. and will be followed at 2 p.m. by William Wyler’s 1956 film adaptation starring Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire and Anthony Perkins. Popcorn will be provided. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/1c9

• The North Asheville Public Library’s Western film series continues Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. with My Darling Clementine. John Ford’s 1946 work tells the story of Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and the shootout at the O.K. Corral. Henry Fonda, Linda Darnell and Victor Mature star. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/1d0