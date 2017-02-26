Screen scene: Local film news

• In honor of Women’s History Month, the humanities department at A-B Tech hosts a screening of Equal Means Equal on Thursday, March 2, 3-5:30 p.m. in Ferguson Auditorium. The documentary about how women are treated in the U.S. today will be followed by a panel discussion with Roberta Madden, Angela Stone, Leslie Boyd and Amanda Krause, who will focus on the history of the Equal Rights Amendment and the work of the late American suffragist Alice Paul. Free. abtech.edu

• Just Peace for Israel/Palestine and its co-sponsors kick off a six-part film series Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at the Lenoir-Rhyne University Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville. The short films Jerusalem in Exile and My Neighbor will be screened, followed by a reception with a facilitated discussion and the opportunity to view a Jerusalem photo exhibit. Spread out over two months, the series is composed of a broad spectrum of dramas and documentaries by Palestinian and American filmmakers, focused on Palestinians as they interact with Jewish Israelis. JPIP’s goal is to encourage increased understanding of the realities of the lives of the two peoples. Free. mepeacewnc.com

• French filmmaker Dominique Dubosc will screen and discuss his documentary LIP or the Taste for Collective Action on Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m. in UNC Asheville’s Humanities Lecture Hall. The film depicts the historic strike in 1973 and 1974 by workers at the LIP clock-making factory in Besançon and was edited under supervision of the workers. Free. unca.edu

• Registration is open for Asheville School of Film’s Cinematography, Camera and Lenses course. The class will be held every Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m., for four weeks, starting March 10. It focuses on exploring the fundamentals of cinematography techniques. Attendees will be able to use equipment provided by ASoF, including the RED camera. The cost is $275, and includes access to all film equipment. Register online. avl.mx/3f2

• Tickets are currently on sale for HamiltunesAVL: The Sequel, to be held Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre. Following a sellout for the event’s first iteration in November, fans of the Tony-winning musical Hamilton are invited to once more sing and rap along with the Broadway cast album as lyrics are projected on screen. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. Instructions on how to sign up to sing at the mic will be provided after purchase. Proceeds benefit the Asheville Choral Society. avl.mx/3f3