Screen scene: Local film news

• Just Peace for Israel/Palestine continues its six-part film series on Palestinians’ interactions with Jewish Israelis and the Occupation on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville. The documentary Jerusalem: The East Side Story will be shown, followed by a facilitated discussion. Free and open to the public. mepeacewnc.com

• On Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Asheville Darkroom and Mechanical Eye Microcinema lead a workshop on chemigrams at the Refinery Creator Space, 207 Cox Ave. Charlotte Taylor and Jason Scott Furr will teach students how to craft abstract photographic imagery without the use of cameras. The instructors will also demonstrate the use of various resists, mark-making techniques and chemical variations to make unique images, then bring them to life with traditional film editing techniques. The workshop is open to teens and adults, and no photography or filmmaking experience is required. Registration is $50 and may be completed online. avl.mx/3fm

• Grail Moviehouse‘s and the Asheville Jewish Community Center’s monthly Israeli Film Series — designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel — continues Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. with A Borrowed Identity. The 2014 narrative feature revolves around a Palestinian Israeli boy given the chance to attend a prestigious Jewish boarding school in Jerusalem, where he befriends a classmate with muscular dystrophy and falls in love with a Jewish girl. Tickets are $7 and available online or at the Grail box office. avl.mx/3fn

• Pack Memorial Library’s monthly Legends of Music film series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — continues on Tuesday, March 14, at 2 p.m. with Miles Electric: A Different Kind of Blue. The documentary chronicles legendary trumpeter Miles Davis’ transition from acoustic to electric instruments and includes his revered August 1970 show at the Isle of Wight Festival. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/ff

• Registration is open for Asheville School of Film’s Introduction to Screenwriting course, taught by award-winning screenwriter Andrew Shearer. Starting March 20, the eight-week course meets Mondays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Students will learn the fundamentals of how to write a screenplay and explore such topics as creating compelling characters, techniques to write a successful short film and understanding the basic formatting of a script. The end project is a completed short script and the beginnings of a feature screenplay. Tuition is $525. Register online. avl.mx/3fo