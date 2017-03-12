Screen scene: Local film news

• Mechanical Eye Microcinema presents Soft Center: Films from the Midwest on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at Grail Moviehouse. The program of film and video showcasing the diversity of work being made in the Midwest is curated by Caitlin Horsmon from the Kansas City, Mo.-based PLUG Projects, a collaboration by five of the city’s artists to bring their peers’ creations to a wider, national network of artists. A Skype Q&A with Horsmon will take place after the screening. Tickets are $5, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. mechanicaleyecinema.org

• Asheville Pizza & Brewing‘s Merrimon Avenue theater is a host site for the new 4K restoration of Woody Allen’s Manhattan on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3 and may be purchased in person starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. ashevillebrewing.com

• On Friday, March 17, at 2 p.m., Pack Memorial Library celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a screening of John Ford’s Ireland-set The Quiet Man, starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/ff

• The West Asheville Public Library’s Pixar Film Series continues with Finding Nemo on Friday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. The feature presentation will be preceded by the Pixar short film Knick Knack. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/1z5

• Mechanical Eye Microcinema offers a Parents’ Night Out Film Party on Friday, March 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off their children (ages 4-12) for a fun-filled night of movie making under the guidance of instructors Lisa Smith and Charlotte Taylor. The cost is $25 for one child, $40 for two siblings or $55 for three family members. Pizza and popcorn will be provided. Register online. avl.mx/prt0

• On Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mechanical Eye Microcinema, Charlotte Taylor leads a class on the basics of Adobe After Effects. Students will learn about the program’s keyframe animation and design and create their own motion graphics. The class is open to teens and adults, and no experience is necessary. Students with their own laptops may download the seven-day free trial of Adobe Creative Cloud before the class. Tuition is $40. Register online. avl.mx/prt1

• Hi-Wire Brewing’s Winter of John Candy film series continues inside its Big Top facility on Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m. with Mel Brooks’ Spaceballs. Admission is free, and attendees are asked to bring comfortable, portable seating. Foothills Local Meats will provide classic movie theater food, including $3 corndogs. hiwirebrewing.com