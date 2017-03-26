Screen scene: Local film news

• The Asheville tennis community celebrates the life of legendary player Dave Carey with a screening of Gold Balls at the Fine Arts Theatre on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. The 88-minute documentary chronicles the efforts of five senior tennis players trying to win a national championship, also known as the Gold Ball prize. The film also features several local tennis players.

A member of the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame, Carey was nationally ranked No. 1 during a tennis career that extended into his late 90s and included several national championships. He passed away in February at the age of 103. The evening is hosted by the Carey family, and, following his wishes, all proceeds will benefit the Asheville Tennis Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to grow and develop the sport of tennis in the Asheville area. All donations are tax-deductible. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the Fine Arts box office. brownpapertickets.com/event/2881579

• Grail Moviehouse will be a host site for screenings of the new 4K restoration of Donnie Darko in recognition of the film’s 15th anniversary. Showtimes and ticket prices have yet to be determined, but the theater plans to have the film starting Friday, March 31. grailmoviehouse.com

• Pack Memorial Library celebrates National Poetry Month with a screening of Dead Poets Society in its downstairs auditorium on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. Complimentary refreshments and popcorn will be provided. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/ff

• Toy Boat Community Art Space hosts the first of this year’s two Ten Minute Movies events on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. Interested parties can pick a beloved or reviled movie, write a short script summarizing the film and perform it with friends in under 10 minutes. Participants may rehearse at Toy Boat on the evening of Thursday, March 30, and all day Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1. Those not wishing to be in the show are welcome to watch on Saturday night. For more information or to sign up, visit Toy Boat’s website or email bookings@toyboatcommunityartspace.com. $5-10 donation benefits Toy Boat. toyboatcommunityartspace.com

• On Sunday, April 2, at 5 p.m., Grail Moviehouse kicks off its monthly Silent Sundays series with Safety Last! The 1923 silent romantic comedy stars Harold Lloyd and features the iconic image of the star dangling from the hands of a giant clock high up on the side of a skyscraper. Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the film and lead a post-screening discussion. Local stride pianist Andrew Fletcher will provide a live musical score. Tickets are $12 and available online or at the Grail box office. avl.mx/3if