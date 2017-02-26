The Third Annual More-or-Less Live Oscar Coverage

Posted on by Scott Douglas
In the interest of perpetuating the late, great Ken Hanke’s tradition of complaining about pretty people being handed statues of a nude man with a sword, I’ll be here all night to comment on whatever egregious misdeeds are perpetuated by the self-congratulatory masses of the Hollywood establishment. By all means feel free to weigh in with your own comments and complaints as you see fit, but please keep it clean if at all possible.

63 thoughts on “The Third Annual More-or-Less Live Oscar Coverage

  1. Scott Douglas

    Wow. Michael Shannon’s one of the best actors working today, and even he can’t sell trying to look entertained by JT’s intro.

  3. Scott Douglas

    Kimmel’s set is predictably — and deservedly — hammering on Trump pretty hard. What’s a little more surprising is his repeated tendency to call out both the Academy and audiences for not having turned out to see most of the nominated films.

  4. Scott Douglas

    They got to the awards a little faster than usual this year, which is a relief. I’m also relieved to see Mahershala Ali take the award for Supporting Actor.

  5. Scott Douglas

    Does anybody think that future reissues of Suicide Squad will refer to it as an Oscar-
    winning film?

    • Lydia

      I hope so, just because I think that’d be pretty funny.
      Has The Dark Knight gotten any such promotion?

  6. Scott Douglas

    Not overly surprised to see OJ win the Documentary category, although I am glad that Life Animated was at least nominated.

  8. Scott Douglas

    As though the guests didn’t get thousands of dollars worth of free junk just for showing up, they’re also literally showered with free candy?

  10. Scott Douglas

    Viola Davis obviously earned her win for Supporting Actress, although I’m not sure I agree that hers was a supporting role…

  11. Scott Douglas

    I thought Farhadi’s acceptance statement was remarkably even-handed given the circumstances

  12. Curtiss

    Toni Erdmann was a great film! Shame to see it didn’t win the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, but it does seem that The Salesman had a lot going for it…

    • Scott Douglas

      I would’ve loved to see Erdmann take the category, especially in light of its neglect at the hands of Cannes judges

  13. Scott Douglas

    I knew Piper would win Animated Short, but I can’t help feeling miffed that Vaysha was robbed. I guess even Academy voters just like shiny things…

  14. Lydia

    AARGH…I mean, Piper was cute and the animation is very good but Zootopia was just okay and I’m just sick of Disney sweeping the animation categories most of the time.

    • Scott Douglas

      Can’t blame her there. After all the efforts to make the show more inclusive, where does Jimmy Kimmel get off insulting an Asian woman’s name?

  18. Lydia

    And here I was hoping Kubo could still get a little love after all.

  19. Scott Douglas

    Seriously? The Jungle Book wins for Visual Effects? I would have rather seen Doctor Strange take it if it had to go to a Disney movie

  21. Scott Douglas

    And somehow Mel Gibson manages to look crazier without the beard.

  23. Andrew Leal

    Weighing in mostly because it’s here and thinking how much of this would have elicited from Ken a “Yes, well…”

    And because there’s almost more suspense about who would be omitted from the memorial segment than the winners (though I’ll go back to see Viola Davis’s speech on the DVR).

      • Andrew Leal

        Anyone who knew him (online or off) probably does. I associate it so closely with him. (And think that last year at this time, he was joining us for this.)

        On the other hand, I also think he timed it intentionally to get out of reviewing (or experiencing) a *lot* of things (including before the election results).

  24. Scott Douglas

    And The White Helmets wins Documentary Short — I called this one, and given the political implications, I’m glad it won

  25. Scott Douglas

    Relatively shocked that Sing took Live Action Short, but it’s a worthwhile little movie — and at least it wasn’t Silent Nights

  26. Jonathan W Rich

    Fingers crossed we have seen the end of accolades for “Hacksaw Ridge…” I don’t mind patriotism, but “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” did it much better.

    • Scott Douglas

      Well, everybody always gets worked up about the Best Editing Oscar…

      • Andrew Leal

        More than once, Ken’s response (and often that of others) was “*That* movie had an editor?” (especially whenever it went to a two-plus hour monster).

  27. Scott Douglas

    Some of these “mean tweets” are better than screenplays that I’ve seen produced.

  28. Scott Douglas

    I see more than a few people that look displeased with La La Land taking best score — Sam Jackson among them

  29. Scott Douglas

    Woof, here come the obits. Maybe they streamlined the rest of the ceremony because they knew this was going to be a loooong segment this year.

  30. Lydia

    Lin can get his EGOT for something better in the future, I’m sure.

  31. Scott Douglas

    They only missed one person in this year’s In Memoriam — Ken Hanke. Although I’m sure he wouldn’t want his name sullied by the Academy…

  32. Scott Douglas

    Thrilled that Kenneth Lonergan won Best Screenplay for Manchester by the Sea. That script was a masterpiece.

  33. Scott Douglas

    Also thrilled McCraney and Jenkins won for Best Adapted! When I first saw the film, I felt certain that Moonlight would’ve been a bigger presence at the Oscars this year

  34. Scott Douglas

    Meh. Chazelle would definitely not have been my pick for Best Director, but such are the vicissitudes of the Academy’s appreciation for movies about Hollywood

  35. Scott Douglas

    Casey Affleck for Best Leading Actor is possibly the award I’ve been in the most agreement with all night, and not just for his current beard.

