In the interest of perpetuating the late, great Ken Hanke’s tradition of complaining about pretty people being handed statues of a nude man with a sword, I’ll be here all night to comment on whatever egregious misdeeds are perpetuated by the self-congratulatory masses of the Hollywood establishment. By all means feel free to weigh in with your own comments and complaints as you see fit, but please keep it clean if at all possible.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
63 thoughts on “The Third Annual More-or-Less Live Oscar Coverage”
Wow. Michael Shannon’s one of the best actors working today, and even he can’t sell trying to look entertained by JT’s intro.
Shannon should’ve rushed the stage and yelled about a storm coming.
Kimmel’s set is predictably — and deservedly — hammering on Trump pretty hard. What’s a little more surprising is his repeated tendency to call out both the Academy and audiences for not having turned out to see most of the nominated films.
They got to the awards a little faster than usual this year, which is a relief. I’m also relieved to see Mahershala Ali take the award for Supporting Actor.
Yep, I’d say they got off to a fairly good start.
Does anybody think that future reissues of Suicide Squad will refer to it as an Oscar-
winning film?
I hope so, just because I think that’d be pretty funny.
Has The Dark Knight gotten any such promotion?
Not to my knowledge, but I’ve been wrong before
Not overly surprised to see OJ win the Documentary category, although I am glad that Life Animated was at least nominated.
More fun than getting pizza delivered.
Heresy!
As though the guests didn’t get thousands of dollars worth of free junk just for showing up, they’re also literally showered with free candy?
About time!
Viola Davis obviously earned her win for Supporting Actress, although I’m not sure I agree that hers was a supporting role…
Nor was Hailee Steinfeld’s in True Grit. The Academy has a weird way of seeing things.
Agreed
I like Steinfeld, but I can’t get my head around that dress…
I thought Farhadi’s acceptance statement was remarkably even-handed given the circumstances
Toni Erdmann was a great film! Shame to see it didn’t win the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, but it does seem that The Salesman had a lot going for it…
I would’ve loved to see Erdmann take the category, especially in light of its neglect at the hands of Cannes judges
Not familiar w/ the story there. What happened?
It was a heavy favorite with critics but got the cold shoulder from festival judges
I knew Piper would win Animated Short, but I can’t help feeling miffed that Vaysha was robbed. I guess even Academy voters just like shiny things…
AARGH…I mean, Piper was cute and the animation is very good but Zootopia was just okay and I’m just sick of Disney sweeping the animation categories most of the time.
At this point, Viola Davis lacks a Grammy to make for a complete EGOT, btw.
And La La Land‘s winning streak begins…
Some serious glad-handing going on in this tour segment. Halle Berry seems not so into it…
Can’t blame her there. After all the efforts to make the show more inclusive, where does Jimmy Kimmel get off insulting an Asian woman’s name?
Too true! That was an ‘un-scripted moment’, I take it..
Insulting names at the Oscars has a long, proud tradition though.
Oprah…Una! Una…Oprah!!
And here I was hoping Kubo could still get a little love after all.
Me too!!
Same!!
Seriously? The Jungle Book wins for Visual Effects? I would have rather seen Doctor Strange take it if it had to go to a Disney movie
Dr. Strange was robbed.
Wow, nice Nike product placement Seth Rogan
And somehow Mel Gibson manages to look crazier without the beard.
Kimmel started fairly strong, but he’s already losing the crowd. Feeling they may turn on him by night’s end…
He’ll just resort to more free candy and Matt Damon digs
I am fine with that. MAAATTT DAYYYMONNN.
http://i.imgur.com/OpRUqb8.gif
Parker and Stone need to make a Trump puppet movie — basically the same gag, with much more dire implications
Weighing in mostly because it’s here and thinking how much of this would have elicited from Ken a “Yes, well…”
And because there’s almost more suspense about who would be omitted from the memorial segment than the winners (though I’ll go back to see Viola Davis’s speech on the DVR).
I miss that “Yes, well…”
Anyone who knew him (online or off) probably does. I associate it so closely with him. (And think that last year at this time, he was joining us for this.)
On the other hand, I also think he timed it intentionally to get out of reviewing (or experiencing) a *lot* of things (including before the election results).
And The White Helmets wins Documentary Short — I called this one, and given the political implications, I’m glad it won
Relatively shocked that Sing took Live Action Short, but it’s a worthwhile little movie — and at least it wasn’t Silent Nights
Fingers crossed we have seen the end of accolades for “Hacksaw Ridge…” I don’t mind patriotism, but “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” did it much better.
Well, everybody always gets worked up about the Best Editing Oscar…
More than once, Ken’s response (and often that of others) was “*That* movie had an editor?” (especially whenever it went to a two-plus hour monster).
Some of these “mean tweets” are better than screenplays that I’ve seen produced.
I agree. Some truly imaginative similes there.
Tilda Swinton DOES look like that dog!!
I’m waiting for the all-dog remake of Only Lovers Left Alive. Now all we need is a Greyhound that looks like Tom Hiddleston
Agreed. I like Kimmel as host.
I see more than a few people that look displeased with La La Land taking best score — Sam Jackson among them
Woof, here come the obits. Maybe they streamlined the rest of the ceremony because they knew this was going to be a loooong segment this year.
Lin can get his EGOT for something better in the future, I’m sure.
They only missed one person in this year’s In Memoriam — Ken Hanke. Although I’m sure he wouldn’t want his name sullied by the Academy…
Hear, hear
Thrilled that Kenneth Lonergan won Best Screenplay for Manchester by the Sea. That script was a masterpiece.
Also thrilled McCraney and Jenkins won for Best Adapted! When I first saw the film, I felt certain that Moonlight would’ve been a bigger presence at the Oscars this year
Meh. Chazelle would definitely not have been my pick for Best Director, but such are the vicissitudes of the Academy’s appreciation for movies about Hollywood
Casey Affleck for Best Leading Actor is possibly the award I’ve been in the most agreement with all night, and not just for his current beard.