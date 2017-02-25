Acoustic Asheville: Ashley Heath

Combining a love of Americana, blues and folk music, Ashley Heath quickly gained notice on the local scene after releasing her debut album less than a year ago. She’s already playing some of the bigger venues in Asheville and will be onstage with her full band at The Grey Eagle on Saturday, March 4, for the Hunger Relief Benefit concert.
Ahead of her upcoming show, Heath performed a series of songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Included in the set are two brand new songs.
“Borderline”
“Maybe”
“When Does It End”
“Where Hope Never Dies”
