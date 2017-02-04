Acoustic Asheville: Chris Jamison

Folk singer Chris Jamison hasn’t been on the local scene for very long, but his heartfelt songs make an indelible impression. He’ll be celebrating the release of his sixth studio album, Mindless Heart, with a special show at The Grey Eagle on Wednesday, April 26. You can also catch a solo show at Innovation Brewing on Saturday, Feb. 11, and a duo show with Jackson Dulaney at French Broad Brewing on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Ahead of the release show, and feeling motivated by the recent presidential election, Jamison and Jackson Dulaney gave a performance of a brand new song, “Love Wins in the End,” exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Love Wins in the End”

The duo also performed a song from Jamison’s 2013 release, Sleeping with the TV On.

“Waiting on a Change”