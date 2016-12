The self-proclaimed King of Mosey, Daniel Romano, came up with the term to avoid being labeled a country artist. He may very well sing with a twang, but his lyrics harken back to the golden era of country music, a time forgotten by many country music fans today.

A native of Ontario, Romano played a recent show at Isis Restaurant & Music Hall and performed two rarities from his catalog in the green room.

“Fearless Death Tomorrow”

“You’d Think, I Think”