Acoustic Asheville: Don Gallardo

Don Gallardo is a man of the road, and those roads helped craft his latest release, Hickory. Blending roots, Americana and country sounds, the singer-songwriter has been playing gigs the world over and has developed a large following in the U.K.

Based out of Nashville and trying to build an audience in Asheville, Gallardo played two shows locally over the past few months and took some time out to play a quartet of songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville during one of those stops. The session was shot at The Grey Eagle.

“Paper Heart”

“The Homeplace”

“Carousel”

“Same Ol’ Alley Blues”