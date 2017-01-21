Acoustic Asheville: Jackson Emmer

Jackson Emmer has been a part of the local music scene for nearly two years, and is laying down roots as a musician with stories to tell. With a keen ability to craft everyday occurrences into song, he drifts toward irreverence and fun with his music.

Emmer will be performing a set at Isis Restaurant & Music Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4. Ahead of that show, he recently took out some time to perform a 3-song set exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“You Don’t Bring Me Flowers Anymore”

“For Lucy”

“Ain’t No Elvis”