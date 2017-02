Jonathan Santos is an artist of many talents but he has a singular goal — to inspire. He writes and sings with that very message in mind and hopes to be a force for positive change.

More commonly found onstage as Santos, or Santos Glocal Soul, he combines a soulful voice, poetic lyrics and an acoustic guitar to convey an empowering message.

He recently gave an exclusive two-song performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Changing the World by Changing Me”

“Breakthrough”