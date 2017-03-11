Acoustic Asheville: Mary Lattimore

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Mary Lattimore is one of few experimental harpists in the world. The combination of her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand Harp and effects allows her to produce a very rich, full sound in a solo setting.
A native of Asheville and current resident of Los Angeles, Lattimore has played with artists such as Thurston Moore, Steve Gunn, Kurt Vile and Sharon Van Etten. She’s also worked on numerous soundtrack projects in the past few years.
You can catch Lattimore in a rare concert at The Asheville Mason Temple on Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. Ahead of that show, she performed a song exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at The Grey Eagle during a recent tour stop.
“The Warm Shoulder”
