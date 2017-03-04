Acoustic Asheville: The Grand Ole Uproar

Since its inception in 2010, The Grand Ole Uproar has toured all over the Southeast in support of a wide variety of well-known artists. With one album release in its pocket already, the band is currently in the studio working on a new EP that will be out later this year.

While in town for a recent tour stop, the group stopped by The Grey Eagle to perform a trio of songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Country Shack”

“Can’t Help it if My Mind Drifts”

“Burnin'”