The Low Counts made a special appearance for Acoustic Asheville. Hailing from High Point, the duo stripped down from their blue collar rock ‘n’ roll sound and went in a new direction with two acoustic songs. Both will featured on their next studio album, which will be recorded this fall.

The session includes the many pieces of artwork from Joshua Marc Levy and the Asheville Art Family. The Low Counts play French Broad Brewery on Friday, Sept. 2, 6-8 p.m.

“That Door”

“Burnt Out Soul”