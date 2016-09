Need some good news on your Monday? Here’s a double dose. Two local musical acts — Ian Ridenhour and The Get Right Band — are premiering new music videos today. Both of these are provide inspiring escapes in case you need to check out of the day for a few minutes.

Ian Ridenhour, “Dancing Children.” Video directed and edited by Kira Bursky/All Around Artsy

The Get Right Band, “Who’s In Charge?” Video by Daniel Judson