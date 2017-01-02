IN PHOTOS: Philo album release show

Asheville-based hip-hop artist and producer Philo Reitzel kicked off the New Year early by celebrating his album release at Isis Restaurant & Music Hall on Friday. It was a music-filled night of local hip-hop and cross-genre artists with no shortage of special guests, socially conscious lyrics and good vibes. Opening acts included funk/soul/hip-hop collective Natural Born Leaders, hip-hop trio Sunset Go Trippers, solo hip-hop artist PR Heavy and DJ Ho-Tron Beatz. Philo took the stage with his eight-piece band and kept the party going into the early morning hours.

Special guests who joined Philo onstage throughout the night included members of Empire Strikes Brass, local Grammy-nominated vocalist Debrissa McKinney, MC Smidi and more. Philo also performed as a member of Sunset Go Trippers, another project of his, during their opening set. Throughout Philo’s headlining set, he invited members of all the opening acts up to join him and his band, keeping the lineup lively and ever-changing. The energetic and responsive crowd seemed to love it all, even cheering for an extended encore to close out the night.