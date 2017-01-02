IN PHOTOS: Philo album release show

Asheville-based hip-hop artist and producer Philo Reitzel kicked off the New Year early by celebrating his album release at Isis Restaurant & Music Hall on Friday. It was a music-filled night of local hip-hop and cross-genre artists with no shortage of special guests, socially conscious lyrics and good vibes. Opening acts included funk/soul/hip-hop collective Natural Born Leaders, hip-hop trio Sunset Go Trippers, solo hip-hop artist PR Heavy and DJ Ho-Tron Beatz. Philo took the stage with his eight-piece band and kept the party going into the early morning hours.
Special guests who joined Philo onstage throughout the night included members of Empire Strikes Brass, local Grammy-nominated vocalist Debrissa McKinney, MC Smidi and more. Philo also performed as a member of Sunset Go Trippers, another project of his, during their opening set. Throughout Philo’s headlining set, he invited members of all the opening acts up to join him and his band, keeping the lineup lively and ever-changing. The energetic and responsive crowd seemed to love it all, even cheering for an extended encore to close out the night.
Mike Martinez of Natural Born Leaders belting it out.
Sunset Go Trippers members J Eazy, Philo and Ronny Mac
Natural Born Leaders guitarist Mike Martinez (left) and drummer Kevin Murtha.
Natural Born Leaders band. From right to Left: Bassist Jimmy James Jambers (left rear), guitarist/vocalist Mike Martinez, emcee Austin Haynes and drummer kevin Murtha.
Natural Born Leaders lead guitarist Rex Shaffer.
J Eazy and Ronny Mac of Sunset Go Trippers with DJ Ho-Tron.
Philo (left) feeling the love from the crowd all night. Bassist Jesse Gentry (right)
Debrissa McKinney (left), Austin Haynes (middle) and Philo (right)
Natural Born Leaders MC Austin Haynes (Free Radio).
The dance floor for most of the night. Here is Philo performing.
Mike Martinez (left) and Austin Haynes (right) of Natural Born Leaders
Austin Haynes (Natural Born Leaders, Free Radio), Philo, and his band feeling the love from the crowd.
Debrissa McKinney (left) hugging at the end of his encore set.
Members of Empire Strikes Brass pictured here are Debrissa McKinney (left) and Paul Juhl (center) performing in Philo’s backing band.
Natural Born Leaders guitarist/vocalist Mike Martinez.
Philo keyboardist Lenny Petinelli (left) and Debrissa McKinney (center) performing with Philo
Philo’s band. From Left to Right: Guitarist Dwayne Simpson, bassist Jesse Gentry and drummer JC Mears.
Mike Martinez of Natural Born Leaders
Philo (left) performing with special guest, hip hop artist Smidi (right)
At one point towards the end of the show, Ho-Tron Beatz (left) and Philo (middle) rap invite audience members (right) to join them onstage and perform their own verse.
Philo with his full band.
Philo (front) with his guitarist Dwayne Simpson (left rear) and bassist Jesse Gentry (right rear).