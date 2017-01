Asheville-based R&B artist Ty Young, aka The Gift, recently dropped a video for his song “Doin the Most,” shot on Wall Street in downtown Asheville. The nighttime scene sparkles with holiday lights and the warm glow of streetlamps and shop windows — a evocative setting for the heartfelt lyrics and melody.

“I just wanna show the world what lives inside of me,” Young sings. He’s joined by hip-hop artist KJ Carter who adds an element of immediacy to Young’s smooth vocal.