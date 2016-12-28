MUSIC VIDEO: Natural Born Leaders

New(ish) local band Natural Born Leaders, self-described as “acoustic, indie, hip-hop with some rock and soul overtones,” performed at One Stop as part of Christmas Jam by Day. The band recently released two videos from that set. Both showcase energy and funk, and a creative mashing of styles into something that feels fresh.

The group — fronted by guitarist and MC Michael Martinez and MC Austin Haynes — performs as part of the lineup for local rapper Philo’s album release show at Isis Restaurant & Music Hall on Friday, Dec. 30. The event also includes members of Empire Strikes Brass as part of Philo’s full band, and Sunset Go Trippers. 10 p.m. $8 advance/$10 day of show.

Sensitive listeners should be aware that the video contains some strong language.

