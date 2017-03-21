Video release: “All Eyes” by I,Star

Local folk-hop collective I,Star recently completed work on a video for the uplifting and thought-provoking song, “All Eyes.” Shot in various locations around Asheville, it includes not only downtown landmarks but the stunning views of the parkway. Live footage is edited in with choreographed shots, adding to the immediacy and energy of the video.
I,Star is fronted by husband and wife musicians Truth-I Manifest and Aradhana Silvermoon (who also own Silvermoon Chocolate). “All Eyes” is the title track from the band’s upcoming full-length sophomore album and, according a press release, portrays “the band’s signature elements: intricate lyrics laced with hidden affirmations, lilting layers of harmonies, enthralling musical dynamics, set to a rhythmic visual feast that infuses elements of surrealism with the simple beauty and power of the human eye. I,Star band members Rob Lenfestey (keys), Kyle Nuccilli (bass), Ashe Tenderfire (co-vocals), Michal Oliver (percussion), Rowdy Keelor (drums) are all featured.”
The band will perform at UNC Asheville’s Mindfulness Fest on Saturday, April 22.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.