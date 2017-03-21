Video release: “All Eyes” by I,Star

Local folk-hop collective I,Star recently completed work on a video for the uplifting and thought-provoking song, “All Eyes.” Shot in various locations around Asheville, it includes not only downtown landmarks but the stunning views of the parkway. Live footage is edited in with choreographed shots, adding to the immediacy and energy of the video.

I,Star is fronted by husband and wife musicians Truth-I Manifest and Aradhana Silvermoon (who also own Silvermoon Chocolate). “All Eyes” is the title track from the band’s upcoming full-length sophomore album and, according a press release, portrays “the band’s signature elements: intricate lyrics laced with hidden affirmations, lilting layers of harmonies, enthralling musical dynamics, set to a rhythmic visual feast that infuses elements of surrealism with the simple beauty and power of the human eye. I,Star band members Rob Lenfestey (keys), Kyle Nuccilli (bass), Ashe Tenderfire (co-vocals), Michal Oliver (percussion), Rowdy Keelor (drums) are all featured.”

The band will perform at UNC Asheville’s Mindfulness Fest on Saturday, April 22.