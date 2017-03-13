VIDEO PREMIERE: “Catch a Thrill” by David Earl

Local singer-songwriter/musician David Earl, who has fronted a number of bands over the years, is set to release his new album at Isis Music Hall on Saturday, March 18. The launch show is a co-bill with Black Robin Hero, but Earl’s swaggery folk-rock style is completely his own.

“It could be so much worse / I heard you sangin’ we’re cursed / You can have your early funeral I won’t drive the hearse,” he sings. Here, he debuts his new video for the album’s title track, “Catch a Thrill.”