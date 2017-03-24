VIDEO RELEASE: “Realize (Real Lies)” by Mook

Local hip-hop artist Mook (aka Massacre) just released this video for his song, “Realize (Real Lies).” NOTE: Some of the lyrics might not be appropriate for all listeners.
The video was produced and directed by Darren Perry of Lucky Lefty Media. The beat was produced by MJ Nichols and the song was tracked, mixed and mastered by BiPolar Bear Beats. In rapid-fire verses, Mook attacks fair-weather friendships and inauthenticity in all of its forms. “If I burn a bridge I ain’t making amends / you’re with me or against me, no riding the fence,” he raps.
