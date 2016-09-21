551 jobs, $25 million in investments coming to Black Mountain

Asheville-based Avadim Technologies is expanding to Black Mountain in a move company officials say will create 551 jobs and bring more than $25 million in capital investment.

According to its website, the company “is a life sciences company developing a new class of biologic solutions based on Pathogenesis Based Therapies, all of which work to optimize the stratum corneum, also impacting integumentary functions and the associated reactive tissue.”

One of its products, Combat One, designed for military personnel is described as: “The total body safe hygiene system that not only helps the troops stay clean in austere environments, it elevates their effectiveness. By keeping the troops clean, protecting their skin, reducing water loss, and helping support the skin’s natural defensive properties we help keep your troops operating at peak levels.”

The company says its clients range from the Department of Defense to professional athletes.

Avadim Technologies currently employs about 100 people at its Thompson Street location alongside the Swannanoa River in Biltmore Village.

The expansion is set to take place at 195 Access Road, across Interstate 40 from the Ingles Market distribution center, and is set to be complete in 2020. The site will be home to Avadim Technology’s new corporate headquarters and will also include research and development, manufacturing and distribution operations.

Xpress has reached out to elected officials and others for more information and will update this story as it gets new details.