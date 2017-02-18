Calling (college) students of history for new summer internship

Put on those latex gloves, we’ve got primary source material to look into! Mountain Xpress has announced a summer internship for college students interested in local history. Summer interns will have the opportunity to research Asheville’s historic citizens, buildings, events, triumphs and tragedies. In addition, you will learn of, and develop contacts with, local historians and institutions throughout the city.

Other duties will include transcribing primary letters and documents, as well as independent research on topics that intrigue you. Our goal is to continue to shed light on our city’s past.

Interns should plan to work a minimum of 20 hours per week. Your work time will generally be concentrated during business hours; in the event of evening or weekend assignments, flextime will be offered. Depending on intern’s availability, positions will begin in mid-June and run through mid-August.

The Mountain Xpress summer internships are unpaid positions. Candidates must be enrolled in an educational institution and pursuing a degree in a field relevant to history to be considered. We prefer that candidates receive academic credit as a result of their internship, and we are happy to work with interns to submit relevant paperwork or other requirements.

To apply, visit our online form. We look forward to hearing from you!